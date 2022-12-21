Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of EC opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.54. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

