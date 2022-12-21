Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005948 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.84 million and approximately $33.13 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

