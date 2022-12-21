Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 940,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,895,000 after purchasing an additional 92,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $89.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.