Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,225 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

