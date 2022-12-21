Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,234 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.