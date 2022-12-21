Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises about 1.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.31% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PBP opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.