Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,026 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 235,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

