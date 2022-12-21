Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mosaic by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

