Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. 92,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,314. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

