Eildon Capital Fund (EDC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on January 23rd

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Eildon Capital Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 13.71.
Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile
