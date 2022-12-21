Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.54. 39,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,728. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $351.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

