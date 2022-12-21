Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

LLY opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.