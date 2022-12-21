Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.80. 41,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

