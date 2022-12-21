Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 310,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

