Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.51. 1,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

