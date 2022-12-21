Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.35 on Wednesday, reaching $393.43. 26,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

