Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 177.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 92,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,314. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

