Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.56. 63,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

