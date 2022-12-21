Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Crown Castle by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 369,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Crown Castle by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 10,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

