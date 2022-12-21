Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.84. 9,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,889. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

