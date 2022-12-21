Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.52. 1,173,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.