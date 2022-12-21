Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. Embecta has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

About Embecta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.