Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Embecta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. Embecta has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $49.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
