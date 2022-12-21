Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.67. 27,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,935. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

