Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lessened by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $3,420,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 18.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 764,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,593 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.