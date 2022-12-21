Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,500.64

Energi (NRG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Energi has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $13.03 million and $174,500.64 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021662 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,449,819 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

