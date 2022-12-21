Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

