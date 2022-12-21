Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Up to $15.96

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.50. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 432 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRDA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $502.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,234.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $47,032.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,576.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,144 shares of company stock worth $812,513 over the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.