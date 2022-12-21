EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.03. 17,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

