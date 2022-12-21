Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $13.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

