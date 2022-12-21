Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 21st (ACAD, AEL, AIR, AMPL, AQN, ATD, AYA, B4B3, BATS, BB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 21st:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR)

had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$65.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($46.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$66.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($95.74) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €76.00 ($80.85) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €72.50 ($77.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($104.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.00 to C$75.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.50 ($9.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $17.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$174.00 to C$165.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Tigress Financial from $678.00 to $635.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $32.00 to $19.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was given a C$85.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.60 ($27.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $493.00 to $477.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $399.00 to $425.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $179.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $211.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $240.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €31.90 ($33.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $120.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 725 ($8.81) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$81.00.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $65.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $305.00 to $315.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $240.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $337.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $3.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €110.00 ($117.02) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €79.00 ($84.04) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $133.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $133.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $146.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $133.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $99.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $125.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $138.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $109.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $120.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $475.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $115.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.60 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $11.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$145.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $137.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $232.00 to $268.00.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.07). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$103.00 to C$100.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €150.00 ($159.57) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($170.21) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

