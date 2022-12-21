Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 21st (ACAD, AEL, AIR, AMPL, AQN, ATD, AYA, B4B3, BATS, BB)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 21st:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$65.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) was given a C$17.00 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($9.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,800 ($46.16) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$66.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $66.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($95.74) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €76.00 ($80.85) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €72.50 ($77.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($104.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.00 to C$75.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.50 ($9.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $17.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$174.00 to C$165.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Tigress Financial from $678.00 to $635.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $32.00 to $19.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was given a C$85.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.60 ($27.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $493.00 to $477.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $399.00 to $425.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $179.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $211.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $240.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €31.90 ($33.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $120.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 725 ($8.81) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$81.00.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $65.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $305.00 to $315.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $240.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $337.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $3.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €110.00 ($117.02) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €79.00 ($84.04) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $133.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $133.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $146.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $133.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $99.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $125.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $138.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $109.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $120.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $475.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $115.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.60 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $11.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$147.00 to C$145.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $137.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $232.00 to $268.00.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.07). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$103.00 to C$100.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €150.00 ($159.57) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($170.21) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

