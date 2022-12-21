Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.26 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00007494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $80.26 million and approximately $835,737.82 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,799.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00389558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00876971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00098451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00596916 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00267321 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,747,975 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

