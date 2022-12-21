Erickson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Erickson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.2% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after buying an additional 129,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

