Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Erickson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 22.9% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after acquiring an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.73. 19,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,477. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.