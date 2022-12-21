Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.22 and last traded at $133.38. Approximately 24,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,916,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.10.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,548 shares of company stock worth $24,352,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

