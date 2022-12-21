Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.02 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,592,559 shares traded.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby; 100% working interest in the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

