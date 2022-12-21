European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 93,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.