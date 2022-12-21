Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.18

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.18 and last traded at C$52.07, with a volume of 52278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.99.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$536.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

