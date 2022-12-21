Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Expensify by 9,175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.75 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Expensify has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

