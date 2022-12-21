Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Fair Isaac worth $45,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $591.15 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

