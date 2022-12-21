Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FANH stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Fanhua had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

