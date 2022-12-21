Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.65

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 260607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Farfetch Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $73,646,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

