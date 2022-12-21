FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 4.7 %

FedEx stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.