Fellaz Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $316,430.63 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00009558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.54 or 0.05069697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00495991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.14 or 0.29387741 BTC.

About Fellaz

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

