Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.
Fellazo Company Profile
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
