FidoMeta (FMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.13 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

