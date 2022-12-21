Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.52. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 31,307 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FRGI. StockNews.com raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $186.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.84.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
