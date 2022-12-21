Financial Analysis: Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) versus Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Vivakor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivakor and Digital Locations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivakor $1.09 million 19.89 -$5.48 million N/A N/A Digital Locations $20,000.00 24.17 -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Vivakor has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivakor and Digital Locations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vivakor and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor N/A -31.49% -17.12% Digital Locations 4,857.35% -7.66% 1,381.29%

Summary

Digital Locations beats Vivakor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company also owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. In addition, it owns a crude oil storage tank with capacity of 120,000 barrels located near Colorado City, Texas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

