First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Acquires 125,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,905,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,849,642.30.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Keith Neumeyer purchased 125,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of FF stock remained flat at C$0.22 on Wednesday. 74,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,192. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.48 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Mining Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Mining Gold Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

