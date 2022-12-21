First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,186 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,227. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

