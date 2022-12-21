First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE FDEU traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 92,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
